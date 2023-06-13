Manipur High Court has implemented the hybrid functioning of courts to conduct both virtual and physical hearings, a model that allows for greater flexibility and accessibility, ensuring that justice is served to all, regardless of their location.

High Court sources on Tuesday said that the virtual aspect of the hearings makes it convenient for litigants to participate in the proceedings from any areas of the state.

The facilities for video conferencing and e-filing of cases are available in the E-sewa Kendra’s and District Collector’s offices where cabins would provide the necessary infrastructure and support to facilitate video conference and e-filing of cases, the sources said.

The Manipur High Court computer committee is in the process of implementing the hybrid functioning in the District Courts.

Dedicated helpline numbers for e-filing and for video conferencing have been created to assist the litigants and advocates in e-filing and video conferencing.

Manipur High Court’s hybrid functioning was introduced days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement to set up a circuit bench of the Manipur High Court in the tribal-dominated Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts for speedy trial of cases.

Shah after his four day (May 29 to June 1) visit to the violence-hit Manipur announced several measures including the setting up a circuit bench of the Manipur High Court to provide relief to the affected people.

20230613-191804