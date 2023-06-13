INDIA

Manipur HC introduces hybrid functioning of court, trials

NewsWire
0
0

Manipur High Court has implemented the hybrid functioning of courts to conduct both virtual and physical hearings, a model that allows for greater flexibility and accessibility, ensuring that justice is served to all, regardless of their location.

High Court sources on Tuesday said that the virtual aspect of the hearings makes it convenient for litigants to participate in the proceedings from any areas of the state.

The facilities for video conferencing and e-filing of cases are available in the E-sewa Kendra’s and District Collector’s offices where cabins would provide the necessary infrastructure and support to facilitate video conference and e-filing of cases, the sources said.

The Manipur High Court computer committee is in the process of implementing the hybrid functioning in the District Courts.

Dedicated helpline numbers for e-filing and for video conferencing have been created to assist the litigants and advocates in e-filing and video conferencing.

Manipur High Court’s hybrid functioning was introduced days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement to set up a circuit bench of the Manipur High Court in the tribal-dominated Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts for speedy trial of cases.

Shah after his four day (May 29 to June 1) visit to the violence-hit Manipur announced several measures including the setting up a circuit bench of the Manipur High Court to provide relief to the affected people.

20230613-191804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K LG launches helicopter booking portal for Amarnath Yatra

    ‘India to achieve 100 Cr-vax target on Oct 14, Centre plans...

    Defamation suit: Times Now Navbharat issues corrigendum to equestrian Sthavi Asthana

    Raise a toast