Heavy exchanges of fire between security forces and unidentified attackers broke out in different places of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts on Friday, defence officials said.

Reports said that at least two people, including a woman, were injured in the firing but official confirmation was yet awaited.

Defence sources added that a group of attackers sneaked into the Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) area in Imphal East district towards the hill side on Friday afternoon.

“The attackers fired automatic weapons towards Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages. Security forces deployed in these villages responded in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage. Large group of women were part of the mobs at YKPI and Seijang (both in Imphal East district) areas preventing movement of additional security forces in the area,” the sources said.

Defence PRO said that in view of blocks by the women-led crowd in YKPI, additional Army personnel moved cross country on foot to cordon the area.

“With indulgence of local leaders, blocks (established to prevent movement of additional miscreants towards the area) partially lifted to give safe passage to miscreants and mobs to withdraw from the area to maintain peace.”

“Area under surveillance by Army and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). Situation is now under control and being closely monitored. Additional Army troops inducted in the area and joint operations against armed miscreants under progress,” the Army tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday appealed to the people not to disturb the movements of security personnel by blocking roads.

He said the Army personnel are in Manipur to counter the attackers who are escalating tension in the state.

Meanwhile, the mass combing operation has been continuing in far-flung areas of Manipur.

The police report said that the combined security forces have so far recovered 1,095 and 13,700 pieces of various ammunition and 250 bombs from different areas.

The Arms and ammunition were earlier looted by the attackers and the mobs after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3.

Friday’s gun battles comes a day after two soldiers were injured when armed attackers fired at them at North Boljang in the Imphal West district while an INSAS Light Machine Gun and a highly-explosive mortar bomb were recovered in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, respectively, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Army, Assam Rifles and various other Central and state security forces have been continuing combing operations in different parts of the state. Search operations were also conducted to recover the arms and ammunition from the attackers and arrest those involved in the violence.

20230623-231802