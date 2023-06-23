INDIA

CDS Chauhan visits South Western Command in Jaipur

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Jaipur-based South Western Command on Friday.

He was received by the General Officer Commanding-In-Chief, South Western Command, Lieutenant General B.S. Raju.

During his visit, the CDS interacted with senior officers of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. He also discussed operational aspects related to the South Western Command and was received by Lieutenant General Raju.

He urged them to be ready, resurgent and relevant in the current era and highlighted the crucial role of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

He also emphasised that soldiers must keep themselves upto date with latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and counter-measures.

He complimented the South Western Command for its operational readiness and urged all ranks to continue to strive for excellence.

