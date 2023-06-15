ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Metallica releases four-track live EP ‘The Amsterdam Sessions’

NewsWire
0
0

American thrash/heavy metal band Metallica after the recent release of their latest studio album ’72 Seasons’ have released a four-track live EP titled ‘The Amsterdam Sessions’.

The EP comes along with a set of accompanying live videos from a recent in-studio performance in the Netherlands.

Announcing the live EP on Twitter, Metallica wrote: “The Amsterdam Sessions live performance is available NOW to watch/stream, only on @amazonmusic.”

The EP features the thrash legends playing two of their most iconic fan favourite tracks: ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’, as well as two tracks from their latest album: ‘If Darkness Had a Son’ and ‘Lux Aterna’.

The band released a six and a half minute video of themselves recently, playing ‘If Darkness Had a Son’ and also provided the details of the EP regarding production, mixing and filming.

Produced by Mercury Studios and mixed by Greg Fidelman, the session has been performed live by the group. The band have been filmed professionally, ripping through their tracks complete with full stage lighting and background on-screen visuals.

Formed in 1981, Metallica are one of the most renowned and influential heavy metal bands of all time having released over 11 studio albums in the course of their career as well as four live albums. The band has received 23 Grammy nominations and won over nine Grammy Awards as well as debuted number 1 on Billboard 200 six times.

20230615-145202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ blows CinemaCon away

    Eminem’s daughter explains why she was ‘bothered’ when asked about their...

    Zoe Saldana shares how having kids helps to keep her ‘out...

    ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ get seven...