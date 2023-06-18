On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, son of star Mithun Chakraborty, took the opportunity to share the lessons that his father has taught him over the years.

Mimoh said: “His life is dedicated to us. Whether it is from the pencil I wanted in school to the pants that I wanted to wear for the audition, he has done everything he could and is still doing for his children and family.

“He has always taught me the right values, to stand up for what is right and not for what is popular. He has been my greatest motivator and my biggest critic. And now, touch wood, we have come to an age where we are very good friends.”

On the work front, Mimoh was last seen in the comedy thriller ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and ‘Rosh’.

