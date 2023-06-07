INDIA

Mohammadi in UP to be developed as tiger tourist spot

Mohammadi in the South Kheri Forest division will now be developed as a spot for tiger tourism.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1. 6 crore to develop amenities for tourists here.

UP, at present, has four tiger reserves — Dudhwa, Pilibhit, Ranipur and New Jim Corbett or Amangarh.

DFO, South Kheri, Sanjay Biswal said construction of amenities at Mohammadi has started.

“We plan to start ecotourism in November,” he said.

Mohammadi is one of the ranges of the South Kheri Forest division in an area of 3,000 hectare.

It will be equipped with three Tharu huts, five watch towers, two entry/exit gates and a road, besides canteen and refreshment centres, making it comparable to other tiger reserves in terms of facilities.

Mohammadi also has a noticeable tiger population and being a part of terai elephant reserve, it also has resident elephants.

The birds and deer species further supplement the rich biodiversity at the place.

“It is a mixed forest which makes it support different species of wildlife,” said the official.

Kathina river flowing through it, completes the scenic beauty at the place.

The jungle safari at Mohammadi was launched officially in November last year but only to mark the start of ecotourism at the site. The place never had any facilities for ecotourism.

From the new ecotourism season starting in November, it will be ready to host tourists.

The development of the Mohammadi range of South Kheri forest division is one of the 19 projects taken up by the ecotourism board for promotion of ecotourism in the state.

The state government had approved more than Rs 10 crore for ecotourism promotion in UP.

The ecotourism season in the state lasts for over eight months as national parks, tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries open for ecotourism in November and close in June.

