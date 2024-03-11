Montreal man arrested for carjacking at a luxury vehicle dealership in Brampton

Mississauga (Mar 11) – Peel police charged a 21-year-old Montreal man in connection with a a carjacking that occurred at a luxury vehicle dealership in Brampton.

On March 7, Romeo Cyr attended a vehicle dealership near Mayfield Road and Dixie Road in Brampton. While taking part in a test drive, he drove for a short period of time with a dealership employee in the passenger seat. During that time, the Cyr indicated he was armed with a firearm, forced the employee out of the vehicle and then drove away in the stolen car. Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any physical injuries, police said in a news release.

Through the collaborative efforts of police from Peel and Toronto, the suspect was located at an address in Toronto and was arrested. The stolen vehicle and property related to the robbery were located along with a second vehicle stolen in early February.

This investigation remains ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.