More than 40 charges laid in series of robberies at businesses in Richmond Hill, Newmarket and Aurora

York police have charged three men with 46 counts of breaking and entering in connection with a series of commercial break-ins that occurred in Newmarket, Aurora and Richmond Hill.

In June, police received multiple reports of break-ins to businesses, mostly restaurants. Unknown suspects would typically break in by smashing the glass, then entering and stealing various valuables. Investigators believe the three suspects, identified through investigations, were acting independently and not cooperating with each other.

On June 20, James Hasting, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested in Newmarket. He was initially charged with 18 counts of breaking and entering and has since been linked to more incidents, including six break-ins that occurred overnight on June 19, in Richmond Hill. Hastings now faces a total of 29 counts of breaking and entering.

Two days later, Jonathan Power, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested in Newmarket. He is charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering.

On June 24, Bruce Hardgrove, 41, of no fixed address, was also arrested in Newmarket. He faces two counts of breaking and entering.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7142. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

Police is urging all business owners to avoid keeping excessive cash on site and consider storing large bills in a time-delayed safe as well as to keep valuables concealed and secured when the store is closed.

