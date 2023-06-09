INDIA

MP forest dept joins hands with wildlife body to resolve corridor challenges

NewsWire
0
0

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has joined hands with the Coalition for Wildlife Corridors (CWC) to tackle the issues related to wildlife corridor conservation plans in the state.

The development came during a two-day workshop attended by the stakeholders from various agencies to discuss the challenges of corridor conservation in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a senior forest official, the workshop primarily focused on two significant corridors — Satpura Tiger Reserve to Pench National Park, and Satpura to Melghat.

The official said that the two corridors connect the protected areas in Madhya Pradesh and neighboring Maharashtra.

“The need for such a workshop was evident as the corridors faced fragmentation. It was a crucial step to bring all the stakeholders together to find out a solution,” the official told IANS.

Additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Subhoranjan Sen, said that conducting the workshop was an effective effort to sensitise the concerned stakeholders and to chalk out further steps which are required to protect and monitor the wildlife corridors in Madhya Pradesh.

20230609-234203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 12.80 cr in bank loan fraud...

    NCB busts charas smuggling racket from Nepal

    Air quality in Delhi worsens even before Diwali day, AQI crosses...

    Understanding benefits of Shilajit for cardiovascular fitness