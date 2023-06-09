The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has joined hands with the Coalition for Wildlife Corridors (CWC) to tackle the issues related to wildlife corridor conservation plans in the state.

The development came during a two-day workshop attended by the stakeholders from various agencies to discuss the challenges of corridor conservation in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a senior forest official, the workshop primarily focused on two significant corridors — Satpura Tiger Reserve to Pench National Park, and Satpura to Melghat.

The official said that the two corridors connect the protected areas in Madhya Pradesh and neighboring Maharashtra.

“The need for such a workshop was evident as the corridors faced fragmentation. It was a crucial step to bring all the stakeholders together to find out a solution,” the official told IANS.

Additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Subhoranjan Sen, said that conducting the workshop was an effective effort to sensitise the concerned stakeholders and to chalk out further steps which are required to protect and monitor the wildlife corridors in Madhya Pradesh.

