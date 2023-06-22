The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta department has found loopholes in the tender process in the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor project, sources said on Thursday.

In its preliminary investigation, the Lokayukta department has noticed some lack of clarity in agreement between the Ujjain Smart City board and Gujarat-based private firm that developed the project.

Sources said that apprehensions were raised after the Lokayukta department verified the documents received from the Ujjain Smart City and noticed that the sign on the agreement paper of the project was missing.

Who has signed the agreement with the company that built idols is unclear, a source told IANS, adding that some documents submitted to the Lokayukta department were also lacking clarity.

The Lokayukta department has directed the Ujjain Smart City board to send the remaining documents pertaining to the Mahakal Lok corridor project by July 20. The said board is headed by Ujjain Municipal Commissioner as executive director of Ujjain Smart City.

The falling of Saptarshi idols during a thunderstorm on May 28 raised questions on the quality work in the Mahakal Lok corridor and the opposition Congress accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of ‘corruption’.

“The BJP government led by CM Chouhan has made Madhya Pradesh a ‘corruption’ and ‘protest’ state in the last 18 years. They have not spared even God and huge corruption was done in Mahakal Lok corridor. The people are fed up with BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who made two promises every day,” Kamal Nath said during a visit to Shajapur on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the board members of Ujjain Smart City have reviewed the second phase work of Mahakal Lok corridor. During the meeting, the board members were also instructed to complete the second phase work within the time period, according to an official note.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier stated that the work on the second phase of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ has started, including the development of Shikhar darshan, meditation room, restoration of Chhota Rudra Sagar, renovation of ancient temples and heritage dharamshala.

However, if sources are to be believed, the board is likely to face a series of questions regarding the work of first phase of Mahakal Lok corridor, that was inaugurated September last year, and apprehensions have been raised on the quality of work after six Saptarshi idols fell on ground during a thundershower on May 28.

