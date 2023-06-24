ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘MTV Roadies’ contestants Heman Parchani, Hassan Siddiquee to battle in dance-off

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming episode of “MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand” will witness an altogether new dance-off between Indore-based contestants Heman Parchani and Hassan Siddiquee which will be the highlight of the show.

To grab the Gang Leaders’ attention, Parchani, a digital marketer who left his job in Dubai, will impress the leaders with his own original Air-Dance moves, which is an adrenaline fueled combination of dance and calisthenics.

Impressed by his performance, show host Sonu Sood exclaimed, “Chodh dia hai job tune, kya baat hai!”. Rhea was seen saying, “That’s so difficult” with Gautam saying, “Solid hai ye toh”.

Heman’s moves also motivated his rival, Hassan Siddiquee, to show off his bone-breaking skills leaving the gang leaders amazed once again.

In a completely unorthodox and unusual move, Hassan was seen skipping in the most bizarre manner by using his hands instead of a rope. After that, Hassan rightfully boasted about being India’s first dancer with suicide moves.

Post his performance, Prince said, “Hassan, If I had a mic, I would do a mic-drop for you!”.

In jest, Rhea said: “Mujhe check karna hai aapke body me bones hai ki nahi? Aapko kab pata chala ki aapke body me bones tut te nahi hai, Iron Man ke bane hue hai?”

“MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand” airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

20230624-202403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adivi Sesh bonds with Hyderabad college crowd over ‘Major’ trailer

    Director booked by Delhi Police over controversial ‘Kaali’ poster (Ld)

    ‘Lagaan’ team to reunite at Aamir’s residence to celebrate 21 years...

    ‘Ali Baba’ co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had...