Musk plans to discontinue phone number, use X for texts and calls

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said that he plans to discontinue his phone number and use only social media platform X for messages, audio and video calls.

“In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls,” Musk wrote on X.

Musk’s move is seen as an effort to promote the audio and video calling capabilities of X. These features were initially released in October of last year. Since then, Musk has been actively pushing for X to become an all-encompassing app.

Last year, the app launched a preliminary version of its audio and video calling functionality, which was made available to select users.

Last month, the microblogging platform rolled out the feature to make audio and video calls directly from the app for Android users.

Reacting to Musk’s post, several users shared their thoughts.

“Elon in 2027 – I am no longer using my phone to text or for audio visual. I am using my brainwaves and neural flonk link 47.2,” a user wrote.

“Will it be encrypted or will the alphabet agencies be listening,” another user said.

One more user mentioned, “Where will you receive OTPs for bank transactions?”.

Meanwhile, X has topped Apple’s App Store charts in terms of downloads.

“X is now the #1 most downloaded app of any kind!,” Musk posted.