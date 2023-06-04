Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and Saqib Saleem are collaborating for ZEE5’s original show ‘Crime Beat’ and they seem to have nothing but praise for one another.

Talking about the show at a pre-release party in Mumbai, Sudhir Mishra said: “It is a great idea — the hunter becomes the hunted, and you don’t know who is playing who. It is about a journalist and a gangster, so who is the story here? Is the gangster using the reporter, or vice-versa. It is a damn interesting show.”

The series, created by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, has Saqib Saleem, Rahul Bhat, Saba Azad, Danish Husain, Sai Tamhankar and Adinath Kothare playing he leading parts.

On Saqib, Mishra said: “He doesn’t call attention to himself and he always plays the part correctly. He doesn’t punch above his weight, he doesn’t try to impress with just one shot, he allows the story to tell the tale.

“You see the story through him. After watching him through the entirety of the story, you’d realise what an amazing actor he is.”

‘Crime Beat’ is a crime thriller series about an honest cop, a dangerous criminal and a twisted journalist coming together to create headlines.

Giving his take on the show, Saqib said: “The experience of ‘Crime Beat’ has been fantastic, I have been associated with the show for the last six months and it has turned out to be really amazing.

“The teaser is out and it has got some great feedback, so I am happy. I am very fortunate that I got to work with Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Bhai, and of course, a great range of actors.”

ZEE5 will release the trailer and confirm the streaming date soon.

