Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Nayab Saini to be sworn in as new Haryana chief minister

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
17

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Saini will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

The oath ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening. Saini is currently an MP from Kurukshetra.

Saini was elected leader of the BJP legislature party following the resignation of the Chief Minister for nine years Manohar Lal Khattar.

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala-led-JJP alliance.

Saini is set to take oath along with other BJP ministers in the evening.

