INDIA

NDRF, authorities brace for Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Gujarat, thousands evacuated

NewsWire
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday said it was ready to tackle Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday.

“NDRF has deployed 18 teams and 13 SDRF teams. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on the evening of June 15. More than 45,000 people have been evacuated to safe places. We are prepared for all the challenges after the landfall,” said Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF.

The NDRF stated that its senior officials were present on the ground to supervise the emergency situation, and their control room was active round the clock.

It mentioned that the situation would be monitored again after the landfall.

“There are possibilities of significant waterlogging in nearby eight districts, and we are ready to provide our services in case of need,” said the DG.

He added that their action plan was almost complete, and their troops were keeping watch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for rainfall for the Saurashtra-Kutch regions until Friday and advised fishermen not to venture to the sea.

Western Railways has decided to cancel at least 67 trains passing through the cyclone-prone areas as a precautionary measure.

