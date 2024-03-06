Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Neha Kakkar is shooting for something that ‘may create history’

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
13

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar, who has churned out hits one after the another, is now working on something, which she feels “may create history”.

Neha, who has given an array of superhit songs including ‘Balenciaga’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘O saki saki’ and ‘Garmi’, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the sun and some trees.

For the caption, Neha wrote: “Shooting for something that may create history” along with a time stamp.

Neha started her singing journey at a very early stage. In 2005, she participated in ‘Indian Idol’, a singing based reality show. From there, she made debut as a chorus singer in ‘Meerabai Not Out’.

In 2012, she rose to prominence with ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ from Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Cocktail’.

The singer later belted out hits such as ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘London Thumakda’, ‘Manali Trance’, ‘Garmi’ and ‘Dilbar’ to name a few.

Previous article
Hailey calls out ‘blind items’ about her life with Justin Bieber
Next article
Hyderabad man duped into joining Russian army killed in war with Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 