INDIA

Nehru was instrumental in popularising Yoga, made it part of national policy: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said that it was the first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga and even made it part of the national policy.

In a tweet from its official Twitter handle, the Congress said, “On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pandit Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga and even made it a part of national policy. Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art and philosophy in our physical and mental wellbeing and take steps to incorporate it in our lives.”

Congress views were also echoed by senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, who said, “We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised Yoga including our government.”

In a tweet in response to Congress, Tharoor said, “Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government, Prime Minister’s Office an MEA, for internationalising International Yoga Day through the UN. As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and its great to see it recognised.”

On June 21, people worldwide are observing the 9th International Yoga Day with live celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the festivities at the United Nations (UN) headquarters, graced by delegates from over 180 nations.

Notably, an estimated 250 million individuals are anticipated to participate in the event, centred around the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, meaning ‘One Earth One Future One Family’.

