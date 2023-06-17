ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Netizens outraged over ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ dialogue in ‘Adipurush’

NewsWire
0
0

The latest release ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has garnered a lot of flak on social media for its VFX, script, design and direction, but one of the things that netizens have been particularly ruthless in their criticism about is its dialogues.

Dialogues specifically regarding the Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines “jalegi bhi tere baap ki” to Meghnad.

A day after its release, Twitterati erupted with criticism and relentless trolling of the dialogues which most termed as “tapori” and “chapri” which do not fit the nature or the stature that one associates with Valmiki’s legendary epic Ramayana.

A user wrote: “Of the Lanka Dahan scene, Ravana’s son lights up Hanuman ji Tail: Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai.”

“Hanuman ji: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The dialogue writing is so horrible! “

Another user said: “Not expected this type of chappari language.”

One netizen said the dialogue “Jalegi tere baap ki” in ‘Adipurush’ has apparently been copied from a ‘Kumar Vishwas’ show’ and posted a clip of the same.

“Kapda tere baap ka, Tel tere baap ka, Aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki a “Bajrangbali’s dialogue in Aadipurush Movie What nonsense!!” a user seemed angry.

An angry netizen wrote: “A #Adipurush is an insult to Ramayan as we know it.”

“#Why make Hanuman talk trash like this?” asked another user.

“vfx, looks kuch bhi theek nahi.. koi emotions hi nahi. Upar se ‘jalegi bhi tere baap ki..’ type dialogues. Absolutely pathetic,” a netizen wrote.

Citing their disappointment in his portrayal, another netizen wrote: “This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman??”

Another tweet said: “Raavan is from Game of Thrones, Ram is from Jerusalem, Dialogues are from Dharavia.”

Others have cited examples of the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, from the Ramanand Sagar series and the 1990s, Japanese anime movie ‘The Legend of Ramayana’ as well as his various portrayals from the animated Hanuman movies and the Disney+ Hotstar series, which depict him as both mighty, as well as wise.

20230617-160004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Bella Hadid cried every day for three years!

    Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor are working together for a...

    On International Dance Day, Vaani talks about her chart-topping dance numbers

    Actress Rituparna Sengupta tests Covid positive