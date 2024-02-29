New CAMH buildings in Toronto to receive $1.6bn in provincial support

Toronto (Feb 29) – The Ontario government today announced over $1.6 billion to support the design and construction of two new buildings at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s (CAMH) Queen Street West campus in Toronto.

“Today’s ground-breaking represents a significant milestone in our government’s plan to connect more people to high-quality mental health supports that meet their needs,” said Premier Doug Ford. “CAMH provides critical mental health and addictions services and research that helps people from across Ontario and our government is glad to support this important work.”

This final phase of CAMH’s redevelopment plan will see two new buildings constructed at the hospital – the Secure Care and Recovery Building and the Discovery Centre.

The Secure Care and Recovery Building will support CAMH’s forensic mental health services program which addresses the needs of patients with mental illness who have encountered the legal system.

Once completed, the Secure Care and Recovery Building will include an increased number of beds, dedicated family visitation areas in the inpatient units and enclosed outdoor areas to support recovery.

Currently under construction, the new state-of-the-art Discovery Centre building will consolidate CAMH’s research services at its Queen Street site, allowing for it to become a modern academic campus that integrates care with research, education, and policy development.