ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nicki Minaj’s neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s neighbours are said to be trying to get rid of her and her husband from their fancy A-list area, due to historic sex offence charges.

Some of the rapper’s neighbours are joining forces to get Nicki and her “convicted felon husband”, Kenneth Petty, away from their celebrity-filled neighbourhood, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Nicki’s husband, whom she wed in 2019, is currently serving one year in home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California, with him also sentenced in July 2022 to three years probation.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in 1995, when the now-45-year-old was around 17, Kenneth was convicted in New York for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. The rapper’s husband was convicted of first-degree rape and served four years in prison.

A Change.org petition has even been created about the Starships singer and her husband, who is also the father to her son, with it garnering more than 1,000 signatures.

The petition was originally started on December 25, with it coming to light after the 40-year-old star was said to have purchased a $19.5m home in Hidden Hills.

Hidden Hills is an affluent city and gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County, California.

20230624-175204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eva Mendes finds Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ role ‘cute, charming’

    Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of...

    ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’ teaser shows South Park...

    Louise Redknapp regrets not trying to save her marriage