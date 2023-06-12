INDIA

Nitin Agarwal named new BSF chief

IPS officer Nitin Agarwal has been appointed as the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

A 1989 batch Kerala cadre officer, Agarwal has previously served as the Additional Director General, Operations, of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The BSF has been without a full-time chief since the retirement of Pankaj Singh on December 31, 2022. CRPF Director General Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen was holding additional charge as its chief.

According to the information available, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Agarwal as the BSF chief on Sunday night.

Agarwal will hold the post until he retires from service on July 31, 2026 or further orders.

His appointment comes during the ongoing biannual meeting with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Thaosen is currently leading the Indian delegation in the four-day meeting being held in Delhi, while Major General A.K.M. Nazmul Hasan is leading the BGB delegation. Since this meeting will conclude on June 14, Agarwal will assume the responsibilities of the BSF chief thereafter.

