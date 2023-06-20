INDIA

Nitish-Tejashwi visiting Chennai to convince Stalin for mega Oppn meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav will travel to Chennai on Tuesday to convince Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend the mega Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi will also take part in an event held to honour late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Stalin had earlier shown some hesitation to attend the meet.

Nitish and Tejashwi will return home on Wednesday.

The Bihar Chief Minister had already clarified that top leaders of all opposition parties should attend the meeting, saying it won’t have any value without their presence.

The leaders who will be in attendance are Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Benerjee, Hemant Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sitaram Yechuri and D. Raja.

