Wednesday, February 28, 2024

No one can level corruption charges against NDA govt: Rajnath Singh

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
Patna, Feb 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that no one in the world can level corruption charges against the NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing a gathering at Sitamarhi in Bihar, Singh said: “During the Congress rule, many corruption charges were leveled against it. But no one in the world can level corruption charges against the Narendra Modi government. The people of the country have given us the responsibility to run the government, and we always make efforts not to breach their trust.”

The Defence Minister also said that political parties make assurances to people during elections and include many lucrative offers in their manifestos.

“While the BJP also gives assurances, we make it a point not to make any promise that cannot be fulfilled after forming the government. You can see our manifestos from 2014 and 2019. Whatever promises were made in them have been fulfilled,” Singh said.

Singh visited Darbhanga on Wednesday from where he went to Sitamarhi and Siwan.

He also took a meeting of the party leaders from four Lok Sabha constituencies — Siwan, Gopalganj, Chapra and Maharajganj — and discussed the strategies of the BJP for the upcoming general elections.

