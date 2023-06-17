The suspect in the Nottingham stabbing attacks, which led to the deaths of three people including a British-Indian teen,earlier this week, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, police said.

Valdo Calocane, a dual Guinea-Bissau/Portuguese national, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the Nottinghamshire police said in a statement.

The charges relate to University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, who were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road, on Tuesday and Ian Robert Coates, aged 65, who was later found fatally stabbed in Magdala Road.

The further three charges of attempted murder relate to three members of the public struck by a van.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city. Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

“This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened.”

The BBC had reported earlier that suspect Calocane is a 2022 mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Nottingham, and settled in the UK through his Portuguese citizenship.

Meanwhile, mothers of Webber and O’Malley Kumar urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil on Friday.

Thousands of people gathered in Nottingham’s Market Square to pay their respects to the two students and Coates.

The vigil came a day after thousands of students paid tributes at the University of Nottingham, where Grace and Barnaby studied.

20230617-102005