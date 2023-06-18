SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches final with win over Borges

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray continued his red-hot grass court form to reach the final of Nottingham Open after he moved past Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-2, here.

Murray’s win on Saturday was his ninth consecutive win on the grass court.

Last week, he became the oldest grass-court champion in Challenger history (since 1978) when he triumphed at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy.

The 36-year-old will chase his third Challenger Tour title of the year on Sunday when he meets Arthur Cazaux in the final. The NextGenATP Frenchman defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-2 in another semi-final at the Challenger Tour 125 event.

In a dominant performance against Portugal’s Borges, Murray struck the ball cleanly on return, breaking four times to advance after 74 minutes. The Scot is up four spots to No. 40 in the ATP Live Rankings as he continues his quest to be seeded at Wimbledon next month.

Murray, who is yet to drop a set in Nottingham, has often found his best level on grass. He won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and has clinched a record five Queen’s Club crowns (2009, 11, 13, 15, 16).

