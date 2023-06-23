SPORTSCRICKET

ODI WC Qualifiers: USA’s Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in International Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended United States player Kyle Phillip from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after the ICC’s Event Panel for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare confirmed that the fast bowler uses an illegal bowling action.

The 26-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side’s match against West Indies on June 18, the ICC informed in a statement on its website.

“The Event Panel reviewed match footage of Phillip’s bowling action and concluded that he employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said.

Phillip’s suspension shall remain in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes that his bowling action is legal.

