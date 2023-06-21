The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has detected crypto trading of over Rs 1 crore through various Indian and foreign exchanges by two of the accused in the OTP sharing scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The STF found that Pritam Kar of Jajpur and Saroj Kumar Nayak of Nayagarh have been involved in crypto trading worth more than Rs 1 crore, they said.

The crypto trade in the account of Pritam was more than Rs 1 crore. The account had redflag areas in terms of crypto deposits from unidentified sources majorly from exchanges namely Coinbase, FTX and Bitmart, all located outside India, and also transfer of crypto assets to exchanges out of India.

Similarly, Saroj had invested Rs 3 lakh in the crypto trade and in this case as well, money was withdrawn using crypto exchanges based outside India, officials said.

The STF has blocked the crypto accounts of accused Pritam Kar and Saroj Kumar Nayak and further investigation is underway.

The task force had earlier found that Pritam had provided a SIM and debit card used by the accused of the Mangalore Auto blast case that happened in November last year.

