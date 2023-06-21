INDIA

Odisha STF detects crypto trade of over Rs 1 cr by accused in OTP sharing scam

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has detected crypto trading of over Rs 1 crore through various Indian and foreign exchanges by two of the accused in the OTP sharing scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The STF found that Pritam Kar of Jajpur and Saroj Kumar Nayak of Nayagarh have been involved in crypto trading worth more than Rs 1 crore, they said.

The crypto trade in the account of Pritam was more than Rs 1 crore. The account had redflag areas in terms of crypto deposits from unidentified sources majorly from exchanges namely Coinbase, FTX and Bitmart, all located outside India, and also transfer of crypto assets to exchanges out of India.

Similarly, Saroj had invested Rs 3 lakh in the crypto trade and in this case as well, money was withdrawn using crypto exchanges based outside India, officials said.

The STF has blocked the crypto accounts of accused Pritam Kar and Saroj Kumar Nayak and further investigation is underway.

The task force had earlier found that Pritam had provided a SIM and debit card used by the accused of the Mangalore Auto blast case that happened in November last year.

20230622-001803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka BJP sounds poll bugle with Jan Sankalp Yatra, Cong says...

    Amit Shah to visit Chhindwara to ‘corner’ Kamal Nath in his...

    ‘Do not insult nation by dragging personal lives of former PMs’

    BMW adopts Google’s Android Automotive OS for future vehicles