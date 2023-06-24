INDIA

One killed, 12 injured as lightning strikes in UP’s Jaunpur

NewsWire
0
0

One labourer died while 12 others were injured when lightning struck in Porai Kala village of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Saturday night.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Shahganj Shailendra Kumar said that the area received light showers, following which the labourers started running to take cover. It was during this that 13 labourers were struck by lightning.

Dasi, 60, who was digging a pond, died on the spot.

Those injured were brought to the primary health centre, from where four labourers namely, Kiran, Sita, Kanhaiya and Kamla were sent to the district hospital.

20230625-040802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rape accused UP youth found hanging from tree

    PM urges participation in ‘Handloom Startup Grand Challenge’

    Former MP Rahul Gandhi gets rousing welcome in Wayanad

    When ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director met Raghu, he had no control...