A 25-year-old local journalist was allegedly shot at and injured in Unnao district, late on Saturday night, police said.

Mannu Awasthi, a resident of PD Nagar, was shot allegedly by unidentified assailants.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur where his condition was stated to be critical.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known. The police said all possible angles are being looked into.

20230625-043004