Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Ontario will scrap licence plate renewals, Ford reveals

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
25

Mississauga (Feb 13) – Annual licence plate renewals will soon become a thing of the past in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford revealed the change at a press conference which announced legislation that will require any government to hold a referendum before introducing a provincial carbon tax.

Both measures are part of an omnibus bill set to be introduced in the legislature next week.

The Ford government eliminated the $120 licence plate registration fee in 2022.

While the premier could not say when the revised licence plate registration system would come into effect, an official told CBC Toronto that Transport Minister Prabhmeet Sarkaria will announced the details sometime this week.

That announcement could sooner as Sarkaria has a press conference scheduled in Kitchener tomorrow morning.

Previous article
Usher marries longtime girlfriend in Las Vegas
Next article
Indian hammer thrower KM Rachna gets 12-year suspension for doping

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 