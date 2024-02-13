Ontario will scrap licence plate renewals, Ford reveals

Mississauga (Feb 13) – Annual licence plate renewals will soon become a thing of the past in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford revealed the change at a press conference which announced legislation that will require any government to hold a referendum before introducing a provincial carbon tax.

Both measures are part of an omnibus bill set to be introduced in the legislature next week.

The Ford government eliminated the $120 licence plate registration fee in 2022.

While the premier could not say when the revised licence plate registration system would come into effect, an official told CBC Toronto that Transport Minister Prabhmeet Sarkaria will announced the details sometime this week.

That announcement could sooner as Sarkaria has a press conference scheduled in Kitchener tomorrow morning.