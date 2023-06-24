Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, said on Saturday that the opposition parties do not have a clear agenda, they cannot unite, nor can they defeat Narendra Modi or the BJP.

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale said that every opposition party has separate principles and ideology, and they cannot unite and defeat Modi.

In fact, opposition parties uniting against the Prime Minister is advantageous to him, he said.

The Union minister also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to end the ‘atrocities’ on Scheduled Caste members in the state.

He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to organise a meeting and address the Dalit issues, including the Vengavayil water contamination matter in Pudukottai, and opposition to the entry of Dalits in Villupuram district.

“Take steps so that Dalits can live peacefully,” he said.

Athawale also said that his ministry extends financial support to couples opting for inter-caste marriage.

There has been a rise in such marriages, whcih will eventually lead to a casteless society, he said.

