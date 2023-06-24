WORLD

Wagner appears to be moving in the direction of Moscow

NewsWire
0
0

Verified information from the ground is relatively sparse but Wagner troops appear to be moving north in the direction of Moscow, media reports said on Saturday.

This morning, Wagner mercenaries were seen in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don; later, reports came that Wagner troops were in Voronezh, 560km (354 miles) north, the BBC reported.

Now, the governor of the Lipetsk region, north of Voronezh, said Wagner troops are moving through the region, it said.

Moscow lies only 400km north. It’s not clear how many troops Wagner has in each place, or how large the group seen in Lipetsk was.

The Governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, has confirmed that Wagner is moving “equipment” in the region, BBC reported.

A social media video showed a Wagner convoy of armed vehicles travelling in the region of Lipetsk, which is located between the city of Voronezh and Moscow.

Writing on social media, Artamonov said: “Law enforcement agencies and authorities… are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the population. The situation is under control.”

He also reminded residents that “they are strongly advised not to leave their homes and avoid travelling by any means”, BBC reported.

There have been numerous reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane took off from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and then headed north-west, The Guardian reported.

According to data from the FlightRadar tracking website, the plane reached the Tver area – about 110 miles from Moscow and where Putin has a residence – before disappearing from the system, The Guardian reported.

It has not been possible to confirm whether Putin was on the plane and his spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has told the Tass news agency the President is “working in the Kremlin”.

The simmering conflict between Moscow’s military leadership and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the bombastic chief of private mercenary group Wagner, has exploded into an open insurrection that plunges Russia into renewed uncertainty and the very real threat of civil war, CNN reported.

Prigozhin unleashed a new tirade against the Russian military on Friday and then marched his troops into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

President Putin called Wagner’s actions “treason” and has vowed to punish those behind the “armed uprising”, CNN reported.

20230624-205404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SoftBank writes off $100 mn investment in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX

    Ukrainian grain going to Europe instead of Africa

    Iglesias, Williams get Spain’s first calls in last squad before World...

    Apple introduces 4 iPhone 14 models that starts from Rs 79,900...