INDIA

OPS demands filling up vacancies in TN transport corporation

NewsWire
0
0

Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, has called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately fill up the vacancies in the state transport corporation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Panneerselvam said that there are 25,000 vacancies in the state transport corporation, which he urged the state government to fill in a transparent manner.

He cited certain reports in the media that the Tamil Nadu government is recruiting retired drivers and conductors at a consolidated pay and charged that this is against the youth of Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister said that not filling up vacancies in the state transport corporation with youth is affecting the morale of the youth, as he called upon the government to immediately do the needful.

Panneerselvam charged that there are reports of the DMK government filling up vacancies in various government departments with retired people or on contract basis, saying that this is preventing several thousands of unemployed youth from getting government jobs on a permanent basis.

20230620-200404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to commence production of Pongal sarees, dhotis soon

    SC Collegium proposes six K’taka HC addl judges be made permanent

    Stalemate continues over seat-sharing between Cong, DMK

    Ex-SHO gets 10 years’ jail, 31 years after abducting a man