ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as ‘Top Chef’ host after 20 seasons

NewsWire
0
0

Indian-born American TV show host and writer Padma Lakshmi is exiting ‘Top Chef’, the reality food show she has been anchoring since its Season 2, reports ‘Variety’.

The reality show announced on social media that ‘Top Chef’ Season 20 will be her last run with the beloved Bravo cooking competition series. Lakshmi’s news arrives just a week before the Season 20 finale, adds ‘Variety’.

“After much soul-searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave ‘Top Chef’,” Padma wrote in a statement. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.”

Continuing with her announcement post, quoted by ‘Variety’, Padma said: “After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for [her travel and food show] ‘Taste the Nation’, my books and other creative pursuits.”

‘Top Chef’ kicked off its run in 2006 with a San Francisco-set season hosted by Katie Lee Joel. Lakshmi joined the show in Season 2 and has served as host for 19 seasons.

Her hosting prowess, says ‘Variety’, combined with her chemistry with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons helped turn ‘Top Chef’ into a reality competition show phenomenon.

Padma’s hosting stint on “Top Chef” has garnered her four Emmy nominations for outstanding reality show host. She has received an additional 10 Emmy nominations for outstanding competition programme as a producer on the show.

20230602-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Academy’s Oscars ban on Smith can’t stop his future noms, wins

    Audiobook reveals how Kate did not make Meghan feel welcome

    Bruce Willis stepping away from acting following aphasia diagnosis

    Vivica Fox rallies for ‘Kill Bill 3’: ‘Quentin, let’s go!’