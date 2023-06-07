INDIA

‘Partnership with India most consequential’, says US

The US has said that it’s partnership with India is among the most consequential, and it looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22.

Vedant Patel, US principal deputy spokesperson on Tuesday while replying to a question on PM Modi’s upcoming official visit to the US, said, “Our partnership with India is one of the most consequential. It is a consequential relationship.

“We work closely with the Indian government on some of our most vital priorities and we look forward to hosting them here later this month and continuing to deepen our engagement on these issues, whether it be concerning the climate crisis, fostering an open and accessible secure technology ecosystem, upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, deepening our trade and security cooperation as well.”

He further added, “And as we do with nations around the world, we will also regularly engage on human rights issues directly with governments as it relates to issues that are in the American interest.”

20230607-102602

