People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

Citing a quote from Bhagavad Gita that Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self to the self, Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday said that Yoga provides many health benefits due to which most of the people have started practicing it regularly.

He was speaking during the International Day of Yoga celebrated at the Raj Bhavan.

International delegates attending Fourth Tourism Working Group and Ministerial meeting headed by Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Defence & Tourism Ajay Bhatt along with other G20 delegates also participated in the celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.

“Today, we hear people talk about the various benefits of yoga everywhere. Yoga provides many health benefits due to which most of the people have started practicing yoga regularly,” Pillai said.

The Governor complimented G20 delegates for participating in Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

Kishan Reddy said that Yoga is necessary in our life which helps to keep the balance of physical health. “Yoga played a vital role during the corona period,” he said.

20230621-144204

