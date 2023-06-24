After completing his US state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Egypt on his two day visit and said he was confident that this visit will strengthen India’s ties with the Arab nation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo, Egypt a short while ago. In a special gesture he was received by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.”

The PMO also attached the photographs of the Prime Minister’s arrival at Cairo.

Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: “I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations.”

“Landed in Cairo. I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindan Bagchi tweeted: “A momentous visit gets underway. PM Narendra Modi sets foot in Cairo for his first State visit to Egypt. Accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival. In a special gesture, PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt received PM Modi at the airport.”

This is the first bilateral trip by any Indian Prime Minister in 26 years.

