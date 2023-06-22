BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a state visit to the US, met a cross section of American CEOs in Washington and sought their technological collaboration in India.

In a series of back-to-back meetings on Wednesday, Modi first met president and CEO of Applied Materials Gary E. Dickerson and invited his company to contribute towards strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India and also to develop process technology and advanced packaging capabilities.

Modi and Dickerson discussed potential of Applied Materials’ collaboration with academic institutions in India to create skilled workforce.

The Prime Minister then met CEO of General Electric (GE) Lawrence Culp Jr., during which Modi appreciated the company for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India.

The discussion focused on GE’s greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India, while Modi also invited the company to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sectors in India.

Later in the day, Modi also met Sanjay Mehrotra, the Indian-American CEO of Micron.

The Prime Minister invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India and noted that the country can provide competitive advantages in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

On Thursday, Modi will address the US Congress and also attend a state dinner at the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

