At 34 degrees, Srinagar records season’s highest temperature so far

Amidst continued hot and dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded the season’s highest temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, the MeT Office said on Thursday.

The MeT Office said that hot and dry weather is expected to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Maximum temperature rose to 34 degrees Celsius in Srinagar yesterday (Wednesday) which is season’s highest so far. Previous record of maximum temperature in Srinagar was 35 degrees on June 3, 2018,” it said.

According to the MeT Office, the all-time record for the highest temperature in Srinagar was 37.8 degrees on June 29, 1978.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 20.5, Pahalgam 11.3 and Gulmarg 13.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 13.4 and Leh 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu registered 27.8, Katra 27.2, Batote 21.1, Banihal 19.8 and Bhaderwah 20 as the minimum temperature.

