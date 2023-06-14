INDIA

PM Modi to visit Bhopal on June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on June 27, state unit party president V.D. Sharma said on Wednesday.

It would be the third visit of PM Modi to the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh in two months.

According to Sharma, during his visit, PM Modi will flag off the Jabalpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express train, the second in Madhya Pradesh.

The first Vande Bharat Express train on the Bhopal to New Delhi route was flagged off on April 1.

Sharma told the media on Wednesday that PM Modi will first visit Dhar where he is slated to attend an event on sickle cell anaemia, after which he will reach Bhopal to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train.

He will also address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country from Bhopal.

“We have also planned a mega road show in Bhopal, which is yet to be confirmed. A total of 2,500 selected BJP workers from across the country will be attending the rally. They will take forward this digital rally in all booths,” Sharma said.

