Rajasthan’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Haryana’s Raiza Dhillon claimed men’s and women’s titles respectively in 4th Skeet National Selection Trial at M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges here on Wednesday.

Anantjeet shot 51 in the final to be tied with Punjab’s Gurfateh Singh Sandhu, before taking him out 5-4 in a shoot-off to win. In the women’s Skeet, Raiza took the title in regulation time, getting 50-hits in the final to Ganemat Sekhon’s 49, ensuring yet another second-place finish for Punjab.

Naruka qualified third for the six-man final, with a qualifying round score of 118/125. The host state’s Atul Singh Rajawat topped the qualifiers with a score of 120.

On the other hand, Gurfateh grabbed the sixth and final qualifying spot with a score of 115. In the final, though there was no stopping the top two finishers as they eventually had to be separated through a shoot-off.

Raiza in the women’s Skeet was fifth to qualify with a score of 110. Rajasthan’s Karttiki Singh Shaktawat topped with 116, while Ganemat was second with 114.

In other results at the same venue, Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the 25m Standard Pistol Men event with a score of 578. Omkar Singh of the Navy shot 571 for silver while CISF’s Udit Joshi was third with 567.

