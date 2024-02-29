Thursday, February 29, 2024

Police looking for South Asian man suspected of a carjacking in Mississauga

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
Video capture of suspect standing near the victim’s black vehicle

Mississauga (Feb 29) – Peel police are looking for a South Asian male suspect in connection with a carjacking incident in Mississauga earlier this month.

On February 8 at around 3:15 p.m., the victim was operating her motor vehicle near Preston Meadow Avenue and Thornwood Road in Mississauga, where she stopped briefly at a community mailbox. As she exited her car, the victim was approached by the suspect and assaulted, police said in a news release. She was thrown to the ground, and the suspect drove away in her car. The victim sustained minor injuries during the robbery and was treated and released from a local hospital.

A short time later, investigators located the victim’s vehicle abandoned near James Austin Drive and Acorn Place in Mississauga.

Police describes the suspect as a male of South Asian descent in his 20s, wearing sunglasses and a blue coat with his face covered. He is believed to be associated with two getaway cars: a white Honda Civic with steel rims with apparent damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and a black Honda HR-V.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the Preston Meadow Avenue/ Thornwood Road or James Austin Drive/Acorn Place area who may have dashcam footage or any information in relation to this investigation, to call investigators at the Central Robbery Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3410.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

