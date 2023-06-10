SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Pramod, Sukant eye good show at Canada Para-Badminton International

NewsWire
0
0

Men’s doubles world No 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have been ruling the doubles championships past 4 tournaments and would like to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023.

Pramod would also be looking to continue his great singles run while Sukant would be aiming to put up a good show at the tournament.

Talking about the same the Padma Shri Awardee said, “We are training ourselves for the best, this year has been challenging and I want to focus on my strength and work on my weaknesses. This tournament is very important for me. My training has been good, and I would like to put my best performance in this tournament.”

Commenting on the same Sukant Kadam said, “While I have been playing well in doubles, my target is to do same in singles game and be more consistent. I have worked on my shortcomings and looking to have a great tournament.”

20230610-135602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Losing in the quarters and semis was a bit upsetting, says...

    Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Prannoy move into quarterfinals; Praneeth, Kashyap bow out

    Natu Memorial Badminton: Malvika Bansod, Kaushal Dharmamer win men’s and women’s...

    Anupam Kher visits Sindhu’s house; gets bowled over by her trophies,...