Pray that all goes well in Oppn meeting: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while leaving for CM Nitish Kumar’s residence ahead of the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, prayed to God for the “success” of the meeting.

While leaving the state guest house, Mamata Banerjee folded hands in front of the people and media persons and prayed to God “for all things to go in the right direction”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence at 1 Anne Marg in the state capital.

Raghav Chaddha, the AAP MP said: “The meeting is going to start now. Let’s see what happens. You will be informed whatever would be discussed in the meeting.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary levelled allegations at the opposition leaders and said that these leaders belong to the “Looting India and Breaking India” gang and have assembled here for the meeting.

“Every leader assembled in Patna is facing corruption charges. Whatever efforts they are making will not be useful in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. Their efforts will go in vain,” Chaudhary said.

“Rahul Gandhi had torn the ordinance, Lalu Prasad was involved in the fodder scam. Our PM is fighting hard with them,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary also targeted CM Nitish Kumar for organising the meeting inside the CM’s residence. He said that it is the misuse of government machinery. He would do the meeting but it would not help him,” Chaudhary said.

20230623-123406

