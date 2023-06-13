INDIA

Prayagraj temple imposes dress code for devotees

The management of the Shri Mankameshwar Temple in Prayagraj have imposed a dress code for devotees wishing to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

A board carrying seven-point dress code has been installed at the gate of the temple.

“Devotees must be conscious about rich Indian culture and tradition and must wear decent clothes while entering and offering prayers to deities at the temple. Men must wear kurta dhoti while women must be dressed in sari when they are engaged in performing abhishek and pujan of Lord Shiva at the garbha griha of the temple,” chief priest and mahant Shridharanand Brahmachari said.

He added that it has often been observed that people visit the temple wearing shorts, jeans, skirts and other indecent dresses.

“This is appalling and indecent. So, we have installed a board at the gate of the temple appealing and directing them to wear decent clothes when they are arriving to offer prayers to the Gods and Goddess,” he said.

