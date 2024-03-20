Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Priyanka, Nick and Malti offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
26

Ayodhya, March 20 (IANS) Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and other relatives visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Priyanka and her family offered prayers at the temple and interacted with fans and clicked pictures with them.

She was dressed in yellow.

A considerable crowd had gathered to see the actor and her family.

She termed her visit to the temple as a divine experience.

In a record-making peak, thousands of viewers had watched the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Mandir on YouTube.

