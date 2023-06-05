INDIALIFESTYLE

Protests in TN over likely release of rogue elephant Arikomban

NewsWire
0
0

Local people are in protest near the Manimuthur Checkpost in Tamil Nadu after the forest department brought the rogue elephant Arikomban to the Manimuthar Tiger Reserve for releasing it there.

Manimuthur forest range is in Western Ghats and near the Kerala forest range in Peppara, Thiruvananthapuram.

Local people are of the opinion that bringing the rogue elephant to Manimuthar area will create havoc as around 300 families are staying near the Manchola tea estate in the area.

It may be noted that Arikomban was tranquilised and captured on Monday morning at Usilampatti in Theni district and brought to Manimuthar. The Tamil Nadu forest department officials were tight-lipped on where the elephant will be released.

‘Arikomban’ was captured on April 29, from the Chinnakanal forest range in Idukki district and relocated in Periyar Tiger Reserve and affixed a radio collar on the animal. The signals from the radio signal indicated that the elephant had strayed into Tamil Nadu forest area and a few days before the elephant ventured into the Cumbum town leading to people running for safety. This led to the elephant hitting a two wheeler leading to the death of its occupant, Palraj, a security staff at a private company in Cumbum.

After the death of Palraj, there were calls from local people to capture Arikomban and to relocate it. A forest department team along with the support of five tribal people who are experts in locating elephant was pressed into service. Three kumki elephants and three veterinarians were also deployed by the Tamil Nadu forest department to capture the elephant which materialised to success on Monday morning when the elephant was tranquilised and captured.

20230605-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Working in different industries has been culturally immersive for Saiee M...

    Thousands attend Kurnool meet in support of three Andhra capitals

    MiG-21 jet crashes into house in Rajasthan, 3 dead, pilot safe

    Rahul Gandhi summoned again by ED on Tuesday