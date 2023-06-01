Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s security team has declined the Z plus security cover offered to him by the Centre by deploying a Central security force, saying the AAP leader has confidence in the state police.

In a letter to the Union Home Ministry, the Chief Minister’s Office has refused to accept the security cover for Punjab and Delhi, saying he is protected at both these places by the Punjab Police special team.

“If the Chief Minister is protected by a Central security agency even in Punjab and Delhi, this would convey a message that he does not have confidence in Punjab Police. The Chief Minister does not want to convey a message that he does not have confidence in his own police,” an official added.

The decision of not taking the Z plus security comes days after the Centre announced plans to provide elaborate security cover to Mann.

The Chief Minister was offered the Z Plus security in view of possible threats to him, both within the country and abroad. He was to be provided the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

20230601-122802