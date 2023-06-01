INDIA

Punjab CM declines Centre’s Z plus security, says has confidence in state police

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s security team has declined the Z plus security cover offered to him by the Centre by deploying a Central security force, saying the AAP leader has confidence in the state police.

In a letter to the Union Home Ministry, the Chief Minister’s Office has refused to accept the security cover for Punjab and Delhi, saying he is protected at both these places by the Punjab Police special team.

“If the Chief Minister is protected by a Central security agency even in Punjab and Delhi, this would convey a message that he does not have confidence in Punjab Police. The Chief Minister does not want to convey a message that he does not have confidence in his own police,” an official added.

The decision of not taking the Z plus security comes days after the Centre announced plans to provide elaborate security cover to Mann.

The Chief Minister was offered the Z Plus security in view of possible threats to him, both within the country and abroad. He was to be provided the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

20230601-122802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    (LEOPARD PACKAGE) As forest cover of the Aravallis shrinks, leopards keep...

    Special ward for Covid positive pregnant women in TN

    Start with Gujarat if you can: TRS dares BJP to ‘impose’...

    5 ways to upgrade your bathroom with sustainability in mind