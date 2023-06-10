INDIA

Punjab expresses gratitude to Canada for postponing student deportation

NewsWire
0
0

With a major relief to the protesting Indian students in Canada facing deportation proceeding postponed until further notice, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday expressed happiness.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been keeping an eye on the issue for the past several days and he has given clear instructions that whatever effort the government can do in the interests of these 700 students should be done.

Keeping in view that most of the students are from Punjab, Dhaliwal had earlier announced free legal assistance to the students while talking to students virtually.

He also wrote letters to the High Commissioner of India in Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and the High Commissioner of Canada, Cameron Mackay, to resolve the issue of these students at the earliest.

The minister said so far only one youth, Lovepreet Singh, has got relief and until the matters of all the students are settled, the government will continue to make all-out efforts.

Dhaliwal has expressed gratitude towards all MPs of Punjab origin in Canada who came forward to help the students.

20230610-191405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Poor suffer in jail, rich get bail’: SC for early release...

    Andhra villages marooned as Godavari nears danger mark

    BJP attempting to shut sleaze CD case, says Shivakumar

    Kohler Presents ‘The Creator’s Journey’ at Milan Design