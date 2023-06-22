INDIA

PWD encroachment drive: Situation normal, traffic resumes in Mandawali after massive protest

A large number of people gathered at the city’s Mandawali area after authorities initiated the removal of an encroached section of a temple.

The encroachment drive was carried out by the PWD and to maintain law and order, a significant number of police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, was deployed in the area.

Following the massive protest, traffic chaos was also witnessed in the area.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth, an encroachment drive by PWD was scheduled for today and an iron grill surrounding the temple that has encroached the footpath was to be removed.

“The law and order situation is normal in the area,” the DCP added.

The iron grill which was encroached upon the footpath was removed peacefully in the presence of heavy police deployment.

The official said that the locals have now stopped the protest and the traffic situation is under control and the vehicular movement has resumed.

